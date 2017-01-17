Nick Willis congratulates Colgate Games scholarship winners

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 09:47

New Zealand Olympic medalist Nick Willis today congratulated four outstanding young athletes who’ve taken away scholarships at the 2017 Colgate Games in Invercargill.

After three days of tough competition, five athletes; Maia Broughton (Selwyn Athletics Club), Abigail de Visser (University of Canterbury Children’s Athletics Club), Jack East (Aspiring Athletics Club), James Coates (University of Canterbury Children’s Athletics Club) and Sam Colyer (St Paul's Harrier and Amateur Athletic Club) have been recognised for outperforming their peers.

Willis, an Olympic runner, and Colgate Games alumni, says he’s proud to put his name to the Colgate scholarships.

"These kids have done an outstanding job. As a past participant of the Colgate Games myself, I know this competition is tough.

"Although I was not able to be in Invercargill over the weekend, I want to congratulate these athletes and all the participants in the 2017 Colgate Games.

"Remember these names, we’ll be seeing their faces on our screens in years to come," Nick Willis said.

Colgate General Manager, John Garside, says seeing young competitors out on the field giving it their all demonstrates the true spirit of sportsmanship at the Colgate Games.

"All of the athletes gave their best and did themselves proud. The five winners of the Nick Willis Scholarships showed incredible determination and all have very promising sporting futures."

President of the Children’s Athletics Association, Brian Cockeram, says the Nick Willis Scholarships are about more than just recognition of athletic talent.

"This year’s winners are not only outstanding athletes, but also display great sportsmanship and dedication," Brian Cockeram said.