Floorball Asia Pacific Women's World Cup qualifier in Wellington

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 10:20

From the 31st January to the 5th February 2017, Floorball New Zealand is hosting the Asia Pacific Women's World Cup qualifier tournament in Wellington.

Floorball is a type of indoor hockey gaining popularity around the globe as a fast-paced, tactical team sport.

This will be the biggest international Floorball tournament ever held in New Zealand, and a significant event for Wellington.

At the tournament, eight teams will compete for four spots at the 11th Women's World Floorball Championships in Slovakia. This year’s event supports newcomers, including two teams from China and Thailand, which have never competed in an international tournament.

The New Zealand women’s team includes a number of college students, a mother-daughter combo, and 18 outstanding athletes vying for our place at the World Cup.

For more information about the sport and how it’s played see Floorball New Zealand.