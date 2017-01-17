Wellington Firebirds team named for round two of the Ford Trophy

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 11:32

The Wellington Firebirds team to play the Central Stags at Napier’s McLean Park on Wednesday 18th of January has been named.

After their remarkable run to the McDonald’s Super Smash title, the Firebirds again showed their determination in claiming a tight win over the Volts in a high-scoring competition opener. Captain Hamish Marshall knows his side will have to work hard again when they come up against the reigning champions, especially as the Super Smash result gives the home side added motivation:

CD have set the benchmark for limited overs cricket in NZ for the past couple of years so we know there’s an added challenge in facing them. But we’re travelling pretty well at the moment and I think the win over Otago showed how well we’re combining as a team.

The match starts at 11am and live scoring is available at blackcaps.co.nz

The Wellington Firebirds squad is:

Hamish Marshall (Captain)

Brent Arnel

Hamish Bennett

Tom Blundell

Scott Borthwick

Iain McPeake

Stephen Murdoch

Michael Papps

Jeetan Patel

Matt Taylor

Anurag Verma

Luke Woodcock