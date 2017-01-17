Crusaders and Highlanders heading to Darfield

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 16:06

Tickets for the second annual Farmlands Cup fixture will go on sale this Wednesday at 9am, with only 1500 tickets left for the BNZ Crusaders vs Pulse Energy Highlanders match.

Following on from the success of the inaugural Farmlands Cup fixture hosted by the Highlanders in Waimumu in February 2016, the BNZ Crusaders will this time play host to their southern neighbours at the Darfield Rugby Club on 4 February, 2017.

Farmlands shareholders, local junior rugby clubs and BNZ Crusaders season ticket holders have had an opportunity to purchase tickets already, and the remainder of tickets will now be made available to the public for purchase.

Last year’s Farmlands Cup fixture was a thrilling 19-all stalemate played in front of a sellout crowd, and the re-match promises to be just as exciting. A new grandstand is currently being erected at the Darfield Rugby Club to accommodate a 5,000-strong crowd.

In keeping with the aim to bring top class rugby back to the grassroots, the local Darfield community will be involved as much as possible in the event. Pre-match entertainment will include two Rippa rugby games between Darfield and Southbridge teams. The ballboys have been selected locally through a Farmlands competition, and match officials include Darfield Division 1 player and Ellesmere referee Sam O’Reilly as Subs Controller for the Crusaders; fellow Ellesmere referee Juan Shalfoon as sideline manager; and Darfield High School student Joseph Feltell as referee for one of the Rippa rugby games.

The winner of the Farmlands Cup will receive a $5,000 purse donated by Farmlands. This will be given to the winning team’s selected charity - the Rural Support Trust for the Crusaders or the Otago Rescue Helicopter Trust for the Highlanders.

Tickets can only be purchased online at www.ticketdirect.co.nz