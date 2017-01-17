O'Donnell back for Volts fixture

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 16:40

The Auckland Aces have made one change to their twelve to face the Otago Volts tomorrow at Eden Park’s Outer Oval in the second round of the Ford Trophy.

Robbie O’Donnell makes his return after a long injury layoff meaning Danru Ferns who was 12th man for the opening fixture against Northern Districts drops out.

Aces skipper Rob Nicol was very happy with the first outing against Northern, but knows it’s only one win and the team can’t get carried away.

"We have our second fixture against the Volts in the Ford Trophy and we are really looking to consolidate our form. We as a group are striving to get our processes correct to string the W’s together," Nicol says.

The captain says the group are striving for excellence, not relying on one or two players to perform week in, week out.

"Both Sean and Lockie put in some quality individual performances and will be looking to do it again and hopefully they have inspired someone else in the group to do something special too," he says.

O’Donnell makes a welcome return after a hamstring injury has kept him sidelined. With a half century in the weekend for Takapuna, the skipper is happy to have him back in the mix.

"Rob is back in the twelve after a lengthy period on the sidelines with injury. He has worked diligently in rehab and on his game and is excited to be back around the group," Nicol says.

The Auckland Aces take on the Otago Volts at Eden Park’s Outer Oval, first ball at 11am.

Auckland Aces

Michael Barry

Lockie Ferguson

Donovan Grobbelaar

Michael Guptill-Bunce

Shawn Hicks

Ben Horne

Tarun Nethula

Rob Nicol (c)

Robbie O’Donnell

Glenn Phillips

Raja Sandhu

Sean Solia