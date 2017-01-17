Kiwi on a roll in New York

Tuesday, 17 January, 2017 - 16:54

Kiwi squash player Paul Coll is on a roll. The 24-year-old from Christchurch who won the prestigious Channel VAS Championships in England last month has started 2017 by reaching the quarter-finals of the JP Morgan Tournament of Champions in New York and is now on a run of ten successive victories.

In the first round of the event held in New York’s Grand Central Terminal Coll accounted for Chris Simpson (England) in straight games and despite being a qualifier Coll then defeated sixth seed and world No.7 Ali Farag (Egypt) in four games 11-8 11-8 8-11 11-7 in 60 minutes.

"I’m very happy - I’m was worried that I’d get knocked out in qualification here so to reach the quarter-finals is very pleasing," said Coll."I know Ali from juniors and know he’s a quality player who’s very talented with the racket, so I told myself just to focus on countering what he does and take it from there.

"I’ve been training hard, like I always do, and it has started to pay off recently. I just try to play the way I like to play. I love the physical side of the game and I’m just embracing that and it’s working for me at the minute.

"Winning in December gave me a tonne of belief that I can compete with these guys up at the very top and to be backing that up again this week is a huge confidence boost."

Coll will now play England’s James Willstrop in a bid to make the semifinals.

In the women’s draw Waikato’s Joelle King won her first round singles after a straight games 11-4 11-9 11-7 over Former Australian great Natalie Grinham who then retired from the sport.

King faces Laura Massaro (England) in the second round.