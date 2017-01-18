Auckland City FC invited to Nike Lunar New Year Cup

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 09:45

Auckland City FC have been invited to compete in the Nike Lunar New Year Cup in Hong Kong at the end of this month.

The OFC Champions League Champions are one of four clubs playing in the tournament alongside hosts Kitchee SC, FC Seoul (Republic of Korea) and SCG Muangthong United FC (Thailand) on January 28 and 31.

The four teams will play in a single knockout match on 28 January with the winner of each match progressing to the final on 31 January while the losers of each match will play a third place playoff.

The Nike Lunar New Year Cup is an annual football tournament organised by the Hong Kong Football Association (HKFA) since 1948. It is usually held on the first and the fourth day of the Chinese New Year as a part of the New Year celebrations. From 1983 international teams were invited to compete and Auckland City FC will become the first team from New Zealand to compete in the tournament.

New Zealand Football were supportive of Auckland City FC’s participation in the Nike Lunar New Year Cup providing that their opposition in the Stirling Sports Premiership were comfortable with rescheduling their matches in the National League.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for everyone involved," said Daniel Farrow, New Zealand Football’s Head of National Competitions. "It presents an exciting opportunity to profile Auckland City, the Stirling Sports Premiership and New Zealand Football in Hong Kong and the Asian Football Confederation."

"We’re hopeful that Auckland City’s involvement in this year’s tournament could open doors in the future for New Zealand Football and our Premiership clubs. It’s really pleasing to get the support of Hamilton Wanderers, Southern United and Hawke’s Bay United which has allowed us to make changes to the match schedule and enable Auckland City to participate in this significant tournament."

Three matches in the Stirling Sports Premiership have been rescheduled to accommodate Auckland City FC’s participation in the Nike Lunar New Year Cup.

In Round 13, the match between Auckland City and Southern United has been rescheduled from Sunday 29 January to Wednesday 22 February.

In round seven, the Hamilton Wanderers versus Auckland City has been rescheduled from Wednesday 1 February to Wednesday 15 February.

In round 17, the Hawke’s Bay United game against Southern United has been rescheduled from Saturday 25 February to the weekend of 4 / 5 March.

Confirmation of match venues and kick-off times are still to be confirmed.