Round 2 Ford Trophy underway

Wednesday, 18 January, 2017 - 11:26

Ford Trophy round two is underway around the country.

Central Stags v Wellington Firebirds at McLean Park, Napier

At a very warm (forecast 30 degrees) and breezy McLean Park, Central Stags captain Will Young has asked the Wellington Firebirds to bowl, and has brought in pace bowler Navin Patel on Ford Trophy debut. Ben Smith carries the Stags’ drinks meaning Jesse Ryder opens the batting with George Worker; Iain McPeake is 12th for the Firebirds. Impending milestones: Firebirds opening bowler Hamish Bennett requires six wickets to reach 100 List A wickets, while Stags seamer Seth Rance requires three more wickets to reach 50 List A wickets. Will Young requires 96 runs to reach the 1000 List A runs milestone.

CENTRAL STAGS

Jesse Ryder, George Worker, WillYoung (c), Tom Bruce, Dane Cleaver (wk), Josh Clarkson, Marty Kain, Ben Wheeler, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Navin Patel. 12th: Ben Smith

WELLINGTON FIREBIRDS

Hamish Marshall (c), Michael Papps, Stephen Murdoch, Tom Blundell (wk), Sscott Borthwick, Matt Taylor, Luke Woodcock, Jeetan Patel, Anurag Verma, Brent Arnel, Hamish Bennett. 12th: Iain McPeake

Auckland Aces v Otago Volts at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland

Jimmy Neesham is on Otago Volts captaincy debut (all formats) in the absence of the injured Hamish Rutherford but has lost the toss and been asked to bowl by the Aces. However, the hosts have lost two early wickets to Anaru Kitchen. Twenty-one-year-old pace bowler Jack Hunter is on Ford Trophy and List A debut for the Volts. Robbie O’Donnell finally returns from injury to the Aces XI, Michael Barry making way.

AUCKLAND ACES

Michael Guptill-Bunce, Glenn Phillips (wk), Sean Solia, Rob Nicol (c), Robbie O'Donnell, Ben Horne, Shawn Hicks, Donovan Grobbelaar, Tarun Nethula, Lockie Ferguson, Raja Sandhu. 12th: Michael Barry

OTAGO VOLTS

Brad Wilson, Ryan Duffy, Jimmy Neesham (c), Michael Bracewell, Anaru Kitchen, Gregor Croudis, Derek de Boorder (wk), Sam Wells, Christi Viljoen, Brad Scott, Jack Hunter. 12th: Sean Eathorne

Northern Districts v Canterbury at Seddon Park, Hamilton where it is FREE entry today

Twenty-one year old former NZ Under-19s player Brett Randell, formerly on the fringes of the Auckland Aces, makes his Northern Districts and List A debut. Peter Fulton continues as Canterbury captain after Andrew Ellis’s thumb fracture ahead of the previous round, and has elected to bat after winning the toss. Will Williams is on Canterbury List A debut.

NORTHERN DISTRICTS

Dean Brownlie (c), Joe Carter, Nick Kelly, Corey Anderson, Tim Seifert (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Hampton, Jono Boult, Zak Gibson, Freddt Walker, Brett Randell. 12th: Peter Bocock (12th)

CANTERBURY

Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Peter Fulton (c), Cole McConchie, Todd Astle, Cameron Fletcher (wk), Tim Johnston, Matt Henry, Logan van Beek, Henry Shipley, Will Williams. 12th: Harry Chamberlain

Official hashtag

#FordTrophy