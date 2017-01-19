Leave no trace at Kathmandu Coast to Coast

Thursday, 19 January, 2017 - 17:40

‘Clean, green and left just the way they found it’, these are aims for the iconic Kathmandu Coast to Coast multi-sport race as it becomes the first event in the country to join forces with Leave No Trace New Zealand.

The partnership will mean the natural landscape of the idyllic South Island is preserved from the race start at Kumara beach on the West Coast to its end at New Brighton beach on the East Coast.

Leave No Trace is a global movement whose mission is to protect the outdoors by teaching people how to enjoy natural areas responsibly and leave no waste behind.

Leave No Trace founder Chris North, says he’s delighted to have the Kathmandu Coast to Coast race as a partner and hopes other sporting events will follow suit.

"It’s a real win for Leave No Trace to be partnering with an iconic event that is so ingrained in New Zealand’s outdoor history. Not only does the Kathmandu Coast to Coast attract adventurers and athletes from across the country and around the world, it now promotes respect for nature to all competitors and support crews.

"We’re renowned in New Zealand for our dramatic scenery, natural landscapes, flora and fauna and the unique race location is one of the most stunning courses in the world. The team behind the event share our values and are passionate about educating the competitors to make sure it stays just as beautiful post-event. We encourage other events and promoters to follow in these guys’ footsteps," says Chris.

The first race was held in 1983 and involved just 79 athletes, and has since grown in stature with more than 18,000 people to date having completed the course. A key driver for the partnership was Kathmandu coming on-board as title sponsor for the 2017 race.

Kathmandu Marketing Manager, Tim Loftus, says, "Sustainability at Kathmandu is paramount. It plays an important role in everything we do - from developing new stores with Green Star sustainability ratings, to informing how we design, make and innovate our products.

"Our customers are adventurers who love exploring the world. It’s our job to provide them with what they need to safely enjoy their journey, and to encourage them to do so responsibly. We are committed to protecting our environment for future generations and this partnership is another example of that commitment," adds Tim.

The 243km race includes running, cycling and kayaking legs and has been won five times by Kathmandu Coast to Coast Race Director Richard Ussher.

"Leave No Trace’s mission is directly in line with ours for the race; to promote and inspire responsible outdoor recreation. Their principles clearly articulate simple but important things to remember when outdoors whether racing, training, camping or whatever and wherever your adventure may be.

"Signing up as the first official New Zealand event partner is a responsibility we value greatly and will help to ensure the land remains intact and continue to host hundreds of athletes on the same course for another 33 years," says Richard.

Leave No Trace seeks to educate and challenge NZ public and visitors on how and why to minimise environmental impacts while enjoying natural and cultural heritage areas based on seven key principles:

Plan ahead and prepare Travel and camp on durable ground Dispose of waste properly

Leave what you find Minimise the effects of fire Respect wildlife and farm animals Be considerate of others

Learn more about Leave No Trace, here; www.leavenotrace.org.nz and about the race, here; http://www.coasttocoast.co.nz/.

For additional tips of how to enjoy the outdoors responsibly, visit:

http://www.kathmandu.co.nz/be-inspired/tips-and-how-tos/leave-no-trace-kathmandu-coast-to-coast