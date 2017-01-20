Fox begins golf campaign towards NZ Open success

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 08:53

Rio Olympic golfer Ryan Fox makes a busy start this week to life on the European Tour with a two-month block that he hopes will be culminate in victory in the 2017 ISPS Handa New Zealand Open.

The 29-year-old makes his debut on to the European Tour in Abu Dhabi this week, when he takes on some of the world’s top names including South African Open winner Graeme Storm, last year’s Masters champion Danny Willett and world no 4 ranked Henrik Stenson, the 2016 British Open champion and first player to win the FedEx Cup and Race to Dubai in the same year.

Fox, in his sixth year as a professional which included playing in the World Cup of Golf and Rio Olympics in 2016, believes he is ready for his big shot in the game.

While he knows this opening span of games is a big ask, he would like nothing more than to add his name to the Brodie Breeze Trophy when the ISPS Handa New Zealand Open is decided at Millbrook Resort, Queenstown on March 12.

"I would love to have my name on that trophy. That could be tough with my travel schedule but sometimes it is good to go in with no expectations - I can go out and if it works it works and if it doesn’t then Queenstown is an awesome place to spend a week regardless," Fox said.

He begins his venture on the European Tour at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship this week, followed by the Qatar Masters and Dubai Desert Classic. He returns home for a few days before playing at the ISPS Handa World Super 6 in Perth and two tournaments in South Africa before returning to Queenstown.

"I always hope to put the New Zealand Open on my schedule every year. It will be tough coming back from two weeks in South Africa and I won’t get down to Queenstown until late on Tuesday but I am happy I can make it back in time.

"I have played Millbrook and The Hills many times and therefore I don’t need to play a practice round."

Fox believes his game is more suited to Millbrook which will help his chances.

"You get to hit driver a little more at Millbrook. As long as I hit driver straight, that is an advantage for me," he said.

"Both are great golf courses. I have been hit and miss around the greens at The Hills - I find them hard to read. So going to Millbrook for the final two rounds might help me.

"First of all, I want to make a good start to my life on the European Tour. I would love to come home with some good performances under my belt and take some real confidence into the New Zealand Open."

The ISPS Handa New Zealand Open is a NZ$1 million Tier One event on the PGA Tour of Australasia, in partnership with the Japan Golf Tour, to be played in Queenstown at Millbrook Resort and The Hills on 9-12 March.

For further information, latest updates and to book tickets go to www.www.nzopen.co.nz