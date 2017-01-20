Four new caps in All Blacks Sevens squad for Wellington

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 13:16

Selectors have named four new caps in the 14-strong All Blacks Sevens squad for the HSBC Wellington Sevens tournament, to be held next weekend.

The selectors have rewarded standout performances at the Bayleys National Sevens tournament last weekend with selection to a new-look national squad that contains a mix of youth and experience.

The squad is (- indicates new caps):

Scott Curry - Captain - Bay of Plenty

Dylan Collier - Southland

DJ Forbes - Counties Manukau

Iopu Iopu-Aso - Taranaki

Trael Joass- - Tasman

Rocky Khan - Auckland

Andrew Knewstubb- - Tasman

Vilimoni Koroi- - Otago

Tim Mikkelson - Waikato

Sione Molia - Counties Manukau

Tone Ng Shiu- - Tasman

Sherwin Stowers - Counties Manukau

Isaac Te Tamaki - Waikato

Regan Ware - Bay of Plenty

Interim All Blacks Sevens Head Coach Scott Waldrom said selections were based on performance at the recent National Sevens tournament.

"We said that the guys performing well would be the ones rewarded with selection. We are confident that this squad contains the best sevens rugby players in the country at the moment.

"This is a team based on form, and it shows that exciting talent coming through can put their hand up and be successful with national selection.

"It’s exciting to put Trael, Andrew, Vilimoni and Tone into the All Blacks Sevens environment in Wellington. Our focus when we go into camp next Monday is to bring the new guys up to speed with our structures and the team culture.

"There is also a lot of experience in the squad. DJ Forbes will play his 82nd World Series Tournament in Wellington, and a number of the other players have been part of successful campaigns over the years. It is good to have a mix of experience and new talent to keep us fresh.

"We are feeling confident heading into the Wellington tournament. There were big improvements in the team between the Dubai and Cape Town tournaments as the squad got to spend more time together. Since then we have had the Nationals and a four-day camp together in Rotorua, so we enter the build-up this week match-fit and gelling as a group.

"Wellington is always the highlight of the series for the boys. There is nothing like having a big crowd at Westpac Stadium cheering the team on. It’s also special to be able to play in front of our family and friends.

"We enter the tournament defending champions and we will be giving it our all to hold onto the Wellington trophy and make it four wins in a row."