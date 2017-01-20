Lake Hood’s superstar seedbed

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 14:16

Over 20 years ago Lake Hood didn’t exist. It was a stretch of farmland alongside the Ashburton River that a few people had a dream to build a lake on. Now, in 2017 the international spec man-made lake is a seedbed of water-sport superstars on the rise.

Ashburton rower, Veronica Wall has been named as a finalist for Canterbury Young Sportswoman of the Year. She’s been labelled a ‘rowing phenomenon’ as she clean sweeps in many of the secondary school rowing competitions across the country. Wall has had the advantage of Lake Hood on her back doorstep. And many of her Ashburton Rowing Club and Ashburton College peers are also showing prowess.

In the water skiing world, members from the Lake Hood Waterski Club represented New Zealand this January 2017 in Chile. Ones to watch are Timaru twins Taine and Cody Gibson and Ashburton twins Hugh and George Donaldson. In Chile the team competed in three disciplines: the slalom, jump and trick events. The NZ team had a goal to finish within the top 10 and did, coming in 9th.

South Islanders making waves on the water-sports scene shows determination in a temperate climate with much shorter summers than other parts of the world.