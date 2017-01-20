The big show returns to Teretonga

Friday, 20 January, 2017 - 18:22

The premier classes of New Zealand motorsport have settled in at Teretonga Park on the outskirts of Invercargill and are ready to provide plenty of action at the circuit this weekend.

The Castrol Toyota Racing Series grid brings drivers from eleven countries, seasoned observers believing several of this year’s talented crop have the ability to go on to Formula 1 as have several who have come to Teretonga in the past. Canadian Lance Stroll who raced at Teretonga just two years ago will this year race in the Formula 1 World Championship for Williams and with this year’s series featuring up and coming stars such as Jehan Daruvala of India from the Force India Academy, Marcus Armstrong of New Zealand from the Ferrari Driver Academy and Richard Verschoor of the Netherlands from the Red Bull Junior Programme there is every chance that Southlanders will be watching some Formula 1 stars of the future this weekend. Amongst the global stars is local driver Brendon Leitch who finished third in last year’s series.

The BNT NZ Touring Car Championship features a field of V8’s, mainly Ford’s and Holden’s, with Toyota and Nissan also on the grid to keep them honest. Simon Evans of Auckland has been the man to beat while in Class 2, two of Southland’s best, Liam MacDonald and Jamie Conroy, are two of the frontrunners. MacDonald leads the championship while Conroy has had little luck to date but has plenty of speed.

The NZ Super Trucks are also a big drawcard, the heavyweights of motorsport led this year by Papakura driver Troy Wheeler. Dave West, subject of global attention last year when he suffered the misfortune of a horrific crash returns to the circuit.

Also on an action packed programme this year are the Porter Group NZV8 Utes, OSCA Super Saloons, NZ Formula 1600, Toyota TR86 Championship and NZ Six Saloons.

Children under 14 are free if accompanied by an adult. The action starts at 10.00am on Saturday and 9.00am on Sunday.