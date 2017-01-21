Firebirds named for Round Three of the Ford Trophy

Saturday, 21 January, 2017 - 09:59

The Wellington Firebirds team to play the Auckland Aces at Wellington’s Basin Reserve on Sunday 22nd of January has been named.

The top-of-the-tale clash pits the competition’s only two unbeaten sides against each other in the Firebirds’ first home game of the Ford Trophy. With the Firebirds flying high and still riding the momentum gained during their run to the Super Smash title, Head Coach Bruce Edgar is wary of the challenge offered by Auckland but reflects the resolve of his team:

We are looking forward to drawing the battle lines with the Aces who have made a great start to the Ford Trophy. We know the challenge ahead of us and, after two wins on the road, we will be doing our best to keep our record intact.

Firebirds’ captain Hamish Marshall, who will play his 300th List A match on Sunday, is proud of the fight shown by his team and how all the members of the squad are contributing to help them win:

We’ve competed well in every competition so far this season, and that’s largely due to everyone being

willing to stand up at different times to keep us in games. It’s great that’s resulting in wins but we know there’s no let up.

The match starts at 11am and tickets are available at the gate.

The Wellington Firebirds squad is:

Hamish Marshall (Captain) Brent Arnel

Hamish Bennett Tom Blundell Scott Borthwick Iain McPeake

Michael Papps

Jeetan Patel Michael Pollard Matt Taylor Anurag Verma Luke Woodcock