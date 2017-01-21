Breakers call on fans to create finals atmosphere for super summer Sunday

Saturday, 21 January, 2017 - 11:00

The SKYCITY Breakers return home today with a short turnaround before hosting last year’s champions the Perth Wildcats at Vector Arena on Sunday night, in a Grand Final rematch that promises all the fireworks, tension and drama often seen between the two bitter and fierce rivals.

SKYCITY Breakers General Manager Dillon Boucher is calling on fans to turn out in record numbers this season to support a late season surge that is fast gaining momentum.

"Sunday will be something special, the boys are playing tremendous basketball and making the rest of the league stand up and take notice. What better game than a Grand Final rematch against our greatest rivals in Perth to show your support. If you have ever been now is the time to come back, if you have thought about it now is the time to walk the walk and join us for a great night of entertainment and basketball on a knife edge."

The Breakers continued that late season push for the play-offs with a classy win over Illawarra last night (report and audio below) as they continue to find chemistry, drive and determination at the business end of the season.

Boucher says the current run and the incredibly tight nature of the NBL ladder sets Sunday night up as a regular season match up for the ages.

"The boys are showing tremendous courage, character and no shortage of class in the current run that was continued with a hugely impressive win in Illawarra last night, a place and team that has proven our nemesis in recent years.

"The team will need all of that and more tomorrow night however, with Sunday promising to be as good as our recent Grand Final clashes with Perth, this is not one to be missed. Both teams are playing backs to the wall basketball, both teams are finding form at the right time and both will throw everything at this game.

"We want Vector Arena pumping for this one in what we have dubbed our Summer Sunday Family game - fans can get in for $12.50 per person when buying three or more bronze tickets, so we encourage families to get together, teams, workmates - everyone come along for what will be a great advertisement for what has been a great season in the NBL."

SKYCITY Breakers v Perth Wildcats

Sunday 22 January

Vector Arena

7pm tip off

5:30pm Doors open

Summer Sunday Game

Bronze tickets $12.50 when three or more are purchased