Solia wants more as Aces prepare for Firebirds

Saturday, 21 January, 2017 - 10:58

Sean Solia has had a superb start to the Ford Trophy and he hopes the runs will continue to flow when the Auckland Aces take on the Wellington Firebirds in a top of the table clash at the Basin Reserve tomorrow.

Solia has been in great touch scoring 236 in his two knocks to date including an impressive 152 on debut against Northern Districts.

"I just really enjoy batting, so the more time I spend out there the better for me and more importantly it helps the team put together a decent total," Solia says.

With Wellington the only other team with a perfect record so far in the Ford Trophy, top spot is up for grabs in tomorrow’s clash.

"It’s great to get two wins under the belt early but we know there’s always room for improvement, we have to keep wanting more from ourselves every match," Solia says.

The Aces have made one change to the side that beat the Otago Volts on Wednesday with Danru Ferns back in the twelve, taking the spot of Michael Guptill-Bunce.

If selected, Ferns offers an extra bowling option to back up the in-form Lockie Ferguson who has already taken eight wickets so far in the Ford Trophy.

He’ll be hoping along with Solia that their personal form continues as the Aces look to claim top spot on the ladder before returning home to play the defending champion Central Stags on Wednesday.

The Aces take on the Firebirds on Sunday 22 January at the Basin Reserve, first ball 11am.

Auckland Aces

Michael Barry

Lockie Ferguson

Danru Ferns

Donovan Grobbelaar

Shawn Hicks

Ben Horne

Tarun Nethula

Rob Nicol (c)

Robbie O’Donnell

Glenn Phillips

Raja Sandhu

Sean Solia