Round three Ford Trophy underway in Hamilton

Sunday, 22 January, 2017 - 11:16

An overnight storm hasn't stopped the sun from coming out in time for one-day cricket action at Seddon Park today, where home captain Dean Brownlie won the toss and put the Central Stags in the field in round three of The Ford Trophy.

Defending champions the Stags are still hunting their first win in this year's competition but have made a good start in breezy conditions with two early wickets to seamer Seth Rance. Entry at Seddon Park is FREE.

The Stags have notably enlisted the services of former captain Kieran Noema-Barnett, who is playing as an overseas player due to his County contract with Gloucestershire.

Allrounder Noema-Barnett's previous game for the Stags was the 2015 Ford Trophy Final at Colin Maiden Park, which the Stags won. He comes into the side for BLACKCAP Ben Wheeler who is being rested with back soreness, while spinner Ajaz Patel comes in for Marty Kain who is recovering from illness.

The match is the only one of round three yet underway, weather stalling the start in both Dunedin (Jimmy Neesham's Otago Volts v Canterbury, early lunch taken) and at the Basin Reserve (Wellington Firebirds v Auckland Aces).

ENTRY to the Basin Reserve will be FREE should play get underway.