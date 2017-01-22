Stirling Sports Premiership - Ten-men Canterbury hold ACFC

Sunday, 22 January, 2017 - 19:30

Tom Schwarz has capped his 100th game for Canterbury United in style today by converting a penalty deep in injury time to help a 10-man Dragons outfit earn a 2-2 draw with Stirling Sports Premiership favourites Auckland City in Christchurch.

The result means that Waitakere United, who defeated Southern United 3-1 in Mosgiel on Saturday, are top of the Stirling Sports Premiership after 12 rounds, while Auckland City walked off English Park rueing what might have been.

In a gripping game, the seven-time champions looked likely to return to the top of the ladder when Alfie Rogers scored his first goal for the club in the 85th minute for a 2-1 lead.

But there was more drama to come when Alex de Jong was dragged down in the box in injury time. Even though Eñaut Zubikarai saved the effort from Stephen Hoyle, the linesman ruled for it to be taken again and Schwarz grabbed the ball and made no mistake to earn Canterbury United a valuable point.

In a repeat of last season’s semi-final, Auckland City opened the scoring in the 64th minute when Emiliano Tade scored his sixth goal of the season from a free kick which beat keeper Danny Knight.

Canterbury lost their captain Aaron Clapham to a back injury before the opening goal and matters got a lot worse when Gary Ogilvie was red-carded for the second time this season for leading with the forearm in a challenge in the 72nd minute. But they rallied and were on level terms thanks to a superb goal from centre-back Schwarz who headed home from a perfect cross from Aaron Spain on the counter to get the locals on their feet.

It was short lived as the visitors looked to have sealed it. Striker Ryan De Vries tested Knight in goal with a shot from inside the box and Rogers was on hand to tap in the deflection to restore the lead.

It looked like it would be enough for Auckland City to claim all three points before the late drama which saw Schwarz securing a popular local draw.

Earlier, there were plenty of talking points in the fiery and physical 3-3 draw between Team Wellington and Hawke’s Bay United in the capital which was also a repeat of last year’s semi-final.

The match got off to a flier when Hawke’s Bay opened the scoring with a Saul Halpin penalty in the fourth minute after Taylor Schrijvers mistimed a tackle in the box.

The defending champions drew level in the 12th minute after a great save from the Hawke’s Bay United keeper Joshua Hill. Ben Harris was on hand to turn and score on the rebound.

It didn’t last long as Halpin had a quick double when Hawke’s Bay looked good on a breakaway attack and the midfielder slotted home a nicely placed cross in the 24th minute

The hosts drew level just before the break when Tom Jackson found the bottom right corner in injury time. The striker picked up from where he left off after the break when Andy Bevin was fouled in the box. Jackson stepped up and coolly finished the penalty to the left of the keeper for a 3-2 lead.

The contest continued to be physical and niggly with some rough challenges after the hour mark. Referee Campbell-Kirk Waugh had had enough of the remonstrations from the sideline and ordered Hawke’s Bay United coach Brett Angell to take his place in the stands.

Hawke’s Bay continued to pour forward and were able to score from a corner through Facu Barbero in the 85th minute to ensure they would head home with a valuable point.

Meanwhile up in Auckland, Eastern Suburbs came from a goal down to defeat Hamilton Wanderers 3-1 and secure a valuable three points at Bill McKinlay Park.

Cory Mitchell gave Wanderers the lead against the run of play when he scored with their first shot of the match in the 42nd minute.

The Lily Whites, who lost 6-3 to Hawke’s Bay United last week down in Napier, got back on level terms when Armin Pasagic scored from the spot after Jordan Shaw picked up a yellow card for giving away the penalty.

The home side came home strong with All White Moses Dyer and Osita Henry Chikere finding the back of the net in the 81st and 87th minute respectively to complete an important win.

Down in Nelson, the match between Tasman United and the Wellington Phoenix U-20s was delayed by 15 minutes after the pitch at Trafalgar Park was waterlogged.

When play did get underway it was the visitors who took the lead in the 33rd minute. Hamish Watson, playing a rare game for the Phoenix U-20s, hit a long range effort which didn’t bounce and went under Fawdry in goal.

Tasman United got back on level terms 40 minutes later when Emile Hajdari found the back of the net after a goalmouth scramble before Phoenix keeper Olly Sail was finally beaten.

There was late drama when the Wellington Phoenix were awarded a penalty in the 92nd minute with Tasman’s Danial Allan sent off for a second yellow card. But Fawdry proved the local hero. The keeper dove low to his left to make

the save and secure one point for his team.

In the Saturday game, Waitakere United underlined their title credentials when they claimed all three points against Southern United at Peter Johnstone Park in Mosgiel.

The five time premiership champions, who got off to a slow start to this season, went to the top of the leaderboard with a telling 3-1 win to halt Southern’s three match winning run.

Waitakere opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when a corner was curled in at the far post and Julyan Collett was on hand to bundle it in from close range.

They doubled their lead only three minutes later when Jake Porter hit a fine strike from outside the box for a great individual goal.

Danny Furlong got the hosts back in the match when he hammered home a header from a Conor O’Keefe cross in the 71st minute. Waitakere responded immediately when Keegan Linderboom scored on the break in the 75th minute.

The three points saw Waitakere United climb to the top of the Stirling Sports Premiership table after 12 rounds.

Please find attached audio with Team Wellington coach Jose Figueira and Tom Jackson and Hawke’s Bay United captain Finn Milne.

Stirling Sports Premiership Round 12 results;

Canterbury United 2 (Tom Schwarz 81’, 96’ pen) Auckland City FC 2 (Emiliano Tade 64’, Alfie Rogers 83’) HT 0-0 Red Card Gary Ogilvie

Team Wellington 3 (Ben Harris 12’, Tom Jackson 45’ + 1’, 57’ pen) Hawkes Bay United 3 (Saul Halpin 4’ pen, 24’, Facu Barbero 85’) HT 2-2

Eastern Suburbs 3 (Armin Pasagic 45’, Moses Dyer 81’, Osita Henry Chikere 87’) Hamilton Wanderers 1 (Cory Mitchell 42’) HT 1-1

Tasman United 1 (Emile Hajdari 73’) Wellington Phoenix U-20s 1 (Hamish Watson 33’) HT 0-1

Southern United 1 (Danny Furlong 71’) Waitakere United 3 (Julyan Collett 23’, Jake Porter 26’, Keegan Linderboom 75’) HT 0-2