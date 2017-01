New Zealand hopes start in World shears buildup

Sunday, 22 January, 2017 - 16:47

From Doug Laing, media officer, Shearing Sports New Zealand

New Zealand team members Nathan Stratford and Joel Henare starred in a big weekend of shearing sports in Southland at the weekend as the buildup started ahead of the World sheariong and woolhandling championships in Invercargill on February 8-11.

Stratford won the Open shearing finals at the Northern Southland Community Shears longwool event at Lumsden on Friday and the Southland Shears’ national crossbred lambshearing championships at Winton Saturday.

More than 10 nationalities were represented in the two days of competition, a mixture of World Championships entries and others in New Zealand to support their teams.

Results:

LUMSDEN - FRIDAY

Results of from the Northern Southland Community Shears on Friday, January 20, 2017:

Shearing (at Lowther Downs):

Open final (20 sheep): Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 18min 39.87sec, 63.9435pts, 1; Brett Roberts (Mataura) 19min 19.44sec, 70.572pts, 2; Paerata Abraham (Masterton) 18min 35.63sec, 70.8315pts, 3; Troy Pyper (Invercargill) 17min 57.03sec, 73.7015pts, 4; Ivan Scott (Ireland) 17min 41.56sec, 74.978pts, 5.

Senior final (12 sheep): Stuart Davidson (Scotland) 15min 19.19sec, 49.5428pts, 1; Linton Palmer (Dipton) 16min 24.41sec, 53.3705pts, 2; Jade Maguire-Ratima (Winton) 16min 44sec, 54.3666pts, 3; Jonathon Hamilton (Hamilton) 15min 9.37sec, 56.2185pts, 4; Lee Harris (Australia) 19min 15.31sec, 63.0988pts, 5.

Intermediate final (8 sheep): George Olof (England) 11min 43.94sec, 49.322pts, 1; Jan Juppe (Germany) 14min 33.38sec, 52.3669pts, 2; Chris Malcolm Winton) 12min 42.31sec, 53.7405pts, 3; Gilles Grancher (France) 13min 20.84sec, 55.917pts, 4; Emily Te Kapa (Scotland) 16min 18.62sec, 67.806pts, 5.

Junior final (5 sheep): James Dickson (Gore) 10min 39.69sec, 65.1845pts, 1; Glenn Torland (Norway) 11min 11.84sec, 66.592pts, 2; Ryan Healy (Mossburn) 10min 35.91sec, 71.9955pts, 3; Jonah Karena-Tutapu (Mataura) 10min 50.88sec, 75.944pts, 4; Andy Hamilton (-) 12min 2.12sec, 78.306pts, 5.

Woolhandling (at North Range):

Open final: Joel Henare (Gisborne) 101.816pts, 1; Tia Potae (Milton) 124.41pts, 3; Candy Hiri (Mataura) 154.754pts, 3; Pagan Karauria (Alexandra) 162.96pts.

Senior final: Sharon Tuahakaraina (Gore) 119.736pts, 1; Ebony Turipa (Gore) 130.46pts, 2; Erana Smith (Ruatoria) 130.65pts, 3; Nova Kumeroa Elers (Mataura) 132.74pts, 4.

Junior final: Chenelle Hiri Waihape (Mataura) 76.934pts, 1; Lashara Anderson (Woodlands) 119.3pts, 2; Tyler Hira 120.77pts, 3; Saskia Tuhakaraina (Gore) 128.77pts, 4.

WINTON - SATURDAY

Results from the New Zealand Crossbred Lamb Shearing Championships at the Southland Shears, Winton A and P Show, on Saturday:

Shearing:

Open final (20 lambs): Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 18min 52.28sec, 62.724pts, 1; Darrin Forde (Lornville) 19min 27.94sec, 67.197pts, 2; Dion Morrell (Alexandra) 19min 19.13sec, 67.2065pts, 3; Brett Roberts (Mataura) 19min 7.56sec, 67.428pts, 4; Casey Bailey (Riverton) 19min 23.5sec, 70.175pts, 5; Hamish Mitchell (Scotland) 18min 28.78sec, 70.439pts, 6.

Senior final (12 lambs): Trevor Holland (New Plymouth) 14min 30.37sec, 57.0185pts, 1; Nick Greaves (England) 14min 34.6sec, 57.896pts, 2; Marley Waihape (Mataura) 16min 13.72sec, 59.519pts, 3; Alex Smith (Rakaia) 16min 53.31sec, 63.2488pts, 4; Pagan Karauria (Alexandra) 18min 23.03sec, 64.7348pts, 5; Luis Pincol (Chile) 18min 55.07sec, 66.5033pts, 6.

Intermediate (6 lambs): George Olof (England) 9min 13.03sec, 37.1515pts, 1; Mitchell Murray (Christchurch) 9min 27.47sec, 37.7068pts, 2; Jan Juppe (Germany) 11min 1.47sec, 39.74pts, 3; Gilles Grancher (France) 9min 34.5sec, 41.058pts, 4; Brandon Maguire Ratima (Winton) 10min 35.82sec, 41.1243pts, 5; Jesse Barclay (Wyndham) 9min 59.94sec, 43.6637pts, 6.

Junior final (3 lambs): Brodie Horrell (Gore) 7min 28.22sec, 37.411pts, 1; Ryan Kirk (Gore) 6min 31.81sec, 41.9238pts, 3; James Dickson (Gore) 6min 37.22sec, 45.861pts, 3; Hamish Lee (Winton) 7min 25.97sec, 51.2985pts, 4; Glen Torland (Norway) 6min 37.28sec, 54.1973pts, 5; Harlem Haare (Gore) 6min 28.15sec, 56.074pts, 6.

Woolhandling:

Open final: Joel Henare (Gisborne) 33.462pts, 1; Tia Potae (Milton) 50.044pts, 2; Keryn Herbert (Te Awamutu) 60.174pts, 3; Pagan Karauria (Alexandra) 64.792pts, 4.

Senior final: Sharon Tuhakaraina (Gore) 37.06pts, 1; Melanie Barrett (Winton) 52.88pts, 2; Ebony Turipa (Gore) 54.65pts, 3; Jenna Holland (Invercargill) 62.85pts, 4.

Junior final: Chenell Hiri Waihape (Mataura) 41.306pts, 1; Lashara Anderson (Woodlands) 51.15pts, 2; Autumn Waihape (Mataura) 61.84pts, 3; Gabriela Schmidt-Morrell (Alexandra) 67.28pts, 4.