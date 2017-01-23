Kiwi Fern Nines team announcement

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 14:32

The Kiwi Ferns team to take the field at the 2017 Nines tournament early next month has been announced.

Sarina Fiso, three time winner of the NZRL Women’s Player of the year award retains her captaincy role of the 16-strong Kiwi Ferns Nines squad.

Her fellow finalists for the 2016 Women’s Player of the year award, Georgia Hale and Krystal Rota, also join Fiso in gearing up to win a second consecutive Nines tournament.

Kiwi Ferns Coach Alan Jackson named his team following Saturday’s trial where he says the standard seen was even higher than last year’s.

"The outstanding standard of play at the trials was really pleasing and while we lose three players from last year’s team, the fresh faces definitely bring an exciting element to the game," he says.

Five of the 16 women including Honey Hireme, Kimiora Nati, Luisa Gago, Ngatokotoru Arakau and Tanika-Jazz Noble are set to debut for the Kiwi Ferns Nines on February 4.

"While we’ve made seven changes from the winning 2016 team, I’m confident we have the right mix of experienced and new players and it’s certainly exciting to have Honey Hireme back in the rugby league fold," he says.

"The women are really looking forward to the tournament that’s always a special weekend and I’m looking forward to what we put out on the field," he adds.

Destructive five-eighth and winner of the 2016 Women’s Nines Most Valuable Player, Georgia Hale is also one to keep an eye on.

The Auckland NRL Nines tournament will be held on February 4-5 at Eden Park.

2017 Kiwi Ferns Nines squad:

Alexandra Cook

Amber Kani

Atawhai Tupaea

Georgia Hale

Honey Hireme (debut)

Kahurangi Peters

Kimiora Nati (debut)

Krystal Rota

Lanulangi Veainu

Lilieta Maumau

Luisa Gago (debut)

Ngatokotoru Arakua (debut)

Nora Maaka

Sarina Fiso

Tanika-Jazz Noble (debut)

Teuila Fotu-Moala