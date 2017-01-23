Local golfers jump at chance to play in ISPS Handa NZ Open

Monday, 23 January, 2017 - 16:09

Tournament co-host Millbrook Resort is giving local golfers the chance to win a coveted spot playing inside the ropes against their golfing heroes at the 2017 ISPS Handa New Zealand Open.

The 2017 Millbrook Resort ISPS Handa New Zealand Open Challenge is open to competitors from local golf clubs in Arrowtown, Queenstown (Kelvin Heights), Alexandra, Cromwell, Wanaka, Lake Hawea and Clyde.

Each club will hold a special qualifying day before February 23 2017 to give golfers the opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime golf experience with a tournament player.

Entry to each of the golf club events is free and each club decides who plays - although the winner must have a registered maximum handicap of no more than 18. An overall club winner at each of the seven courses will be drawn at completion of play from participants who score 30 stablefords or more.

The winning golfers will compete in an exciting "play off" on the final hole of Millbrook Resort’s Coronet Nine on Saturday February 25 to decide who takes home the ultimate prize.

The winning prize includes a minimum of two days’ play at Millbrook Resort and The Hills golf courses during the 2017 tournament. The six remaining club winners will each receive a round of golf for two at Millbrook Resort, with carts included.

Millbrook Challenge Tournament Director Allan McKay is delighted to be organising the 2017 Open Challenge.

"Playing in the biggest and most prestigious golf tournament held in New Zealand, alongside masters of the game, is an opportunity that local golfers’ can only dream of!" he said.

"It’s fantastic to see keen golfers go head-to-head each year at their home clubs for the coveted spot.

"I’m sure there will be more than a little tension in air when the top seven players meet at Millbrook Resort next month for the ‘play off’."

The winning player from each club must be available for the play off (February 25) and the days of play in the ISPS Handa New Zealand Open. The winning spot cannot be given away or replaced with a substitute player.

The ISPS Handa New Zealand Open is a NZ$1 million Tier One event on the PGA Tour of Australasia, in partnership with the Japan Golf Tour. The 2017 event will be played in Queenstown at Millbrook Resort and The Hills on 9-12 March.

For further information, latest updates and to book tickets go to www.www.nzopen.co.nz