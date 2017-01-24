Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Wellington Firebirds named for Round Four of the Ford Trophy

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 12:10

The Wellington Firebirds team to play Canterbury at Wellington’s Basin Reserve on Wednesday 25th of January has been named.

After Sunday's match against the Auckland Aces was abandoned due to rain, the Firebirds are eager to get a run on their home ground where their last match was January 5. Tomorrow's game is a longer format replay of that game, where the Firebirds defeated Canterbury in the Super Smash elimination final.

The match starts at 11am and tickets are available at the gate.

The Wellington Firebirds squad is:

Hamish Marshall (Captain) 

Brent Arnel 

Hamish Bennett 

Tom Blundell 

Scott Borthwick 

Iain McPeake 

Michael Papps 

Jeetan Patel 

Michael Pollard 

Matt Taylor 

Anurag Verma 

Luke Woodcock

