Wellington Firebirds named for Round Four of the Ford Trophy

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017 - 12:10

The Wellington Firebirds team to play Canterbury at Wellington’s Basin Reserve on Wednesday 25th of January has been named.

After Sunday's match against the Auckland Aces was abandoned due to rain, the Firebirds are eager to get a run on their home ground where their last match was January 5. Tomorrow's game is a longer format replay of that game, where the Firebirds defeated Canterbury in the Super Smash elimination final.

The match starts at 11am and tickets are available at the gate.

The Wellington Firebirds squad is:

Hamish Marshall (Captain)

Brent Arnel

Hamish Bennett

Tom Blundell

Scott Borthwick

Iain McPeake

Michael Papps

Jeetan Patel

Michael Pollard

Matt Taylor

Anurag Verma

Luke Woodcock