Wellington Firebirds named for Round Four of the Ford Trophy

The Wellington Firebirds team to play Canterbury at Wellington’s Basin Reserve on Wednesday 25th of January has been named.
After Sunday's match against the Auckland Aces was abandoned due to rain, the Firebirds are eager to get a run on their home ground where their last match was January 5. Tomorrow's game is a longer format replay of that game, where the Firebirds defeated Canterbury in the Super Smash elimination final.
The match starts at 11am and tickets are available at the gate.
The Wellington Firebirds squad is:
Hamish Marshall (Captain)
Brent Arnel
Hamish Bennett
Tom Blundell
Scott Borthwick
Iain McPeake
Michael Papps
Jeetan Patel
Michael Pollard
Matt Taylor
Anurag Verma
Luke Woodcock
