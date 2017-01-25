Aus icons' Manfeild day

Wednesday, 25 January, 2017 - 09:26

Being staged in the year when car-making curtails across the Tasman adds poignancy to the impending all-Aussie car show at Manfeild, the organiser agrees.

Hanging over celebration of automotive product built - and, in many instances, purpose-engineered and designed - by our neighbour is knowing that the last two remaining brands still operating assembly lines across the Tasman are counting down to closure.

When Holden shutters its Commodore plant in Adelaide on October 20 and Toyota ends Camry/Aurion large car assembly soon after, an industry that at its height produced half a million vehicles annually will fall into history.

Effectively, then, the All Aussie Car Day on January 28 will be a farewell - and next year’s will probably be a wake, agrees Dwayne Burrell of Feilding.

However, in a way that might actually spur interest, from car owners as much as the public, in celebrating a significant heritage, contends the chief organiser of an annual celebration now in its sixth year.

"The day is a great opportunity for people to enjoy these cars and for us to socialize and talk about machines that are special for us," Mr Burrell said.

The showcase of sharp metal and impressive horsepower spanning from the 1960s to the present day serves as a fundraiser for Starship Hospital, with high expectation that this year’s will crack the $10,000 fund-raising target Mr Burrell set himself when he started the concept.

"So far, the shows have raised around $9700 in total so I’m feeling good that this will be the year."

While Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi also count among brands with Australian assembly history, the show mainly sees the predominantly six-cylinder and V8 ‘heavies’ from Ford and Ford Performance Vehicles, Holden and Holden Special Vehicles, Chrysler, Leyland and Rambler, with anything from 160 to 200 vehicles present.

Most are road cars, but there’s been a growing inclusion of competition machinery, including drag and circuit cars. Some of these seem likely to be back for the upcoming weekend.

The enthusiast owners come from far and wide. "There is one Leyland (P76) owner from Auckland," Mr Burrell notes.

This Manawatu Ford Club stalwart understands how sentimental this period is; his own beloved brand curtailed its own assembly story - and sent the Falcon large car into history - when it shut up shop last October.

Holden fans will go through the same emotional pain. The General Motors’ brand, after all, has been part of the Australian scene since 1948 and its products are deeply ingrained with Kiwis and Aussies.

It’s a good chance to pay tribute and reminiscence and reaction to advance publicity suggests strong interest. He’s especially pleased with a Facebook campaign, a first-time initiative.

The show chose Starship as its charity of choice because of the work it does for children and because many Manawatu families have been helped by the Auckland hospital.

Manfeild chief executive Julie Keane said she was pleased that this initiative keeps rolling on strongly.

"Manfeild is obviously synonymous with motorsport and performance vehicles - we are delighted to host a local undertaking driven by passion for cars and a great sense of community spirit."