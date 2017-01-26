Navy Blues hit the ground running in Hong Kong

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 03:29

Auckland City FC have wasted no time in gearing up for Saturday’s Nike Lunar New Year Cup opener against FC Seoul, hitting the training ground within hours of touching down in Hong Kong on Wednesday night.

The bags had barely hit the hotel room floor following a long flight from Auckland before the players were blowing the jet lag out of the legs with a short, sharp session at the training base of host club Kitchee SC.

"It’s always tough getting on a plane and flying from Auckland to Hong Kong and then going out and having a training session," said forward Ryan De Vries, "but we had to get the legs ticking over so it was a good session just to get the boys moving and ready for what’s coming up."

De Vries says the club are as keen as ever to live up to the standards that have seen them make an impact against international opposition in various tournaments and friendly fixtures.

"Not just for this tournament, but with every game it’s good to be professional about things because we want to win, we want to do as well as possible, and you’ve got to go in with the right attitude."

The side will be back on the pitch for a full session on Thursday as they continue to build for the four-team tournament that also features Kitchee SC and Thailand’s SCG Muangthong United FC.

The opening matches on Saturday coincide with the first day of Chinese New Year celebrations with the two winners then squaring off on Tuesday in the final of the annual event while the losers of each match playoff for third place.