Athletes gather for NZ Masters Games in Whanganui

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 08:12

Athletes have started to gather in Whanganui in preparation for the New Zealand Masters Games, which begin on Friday 3 February and run for 10 days.

Competing in over 50 different sports, the athletes have come from all over the country and as far afield as America. More than 4,000 competitors are expected to descend on the city for the Games, which begins with an impressive opening ceremony on Friday 3 February.

The ceremony, being held in Cooks Gardens from 6pm, will feature kapa haka and music, and athletes and guests will be treated to a flypast by four Texan aircraft from the Royal New Zealand Air Force at Ohakea air base.

Following the opening ceremony, the Games Village in the War Memorial Centre will host an opening party featuring entertainment from ‘The Magnificent Seven’, the new band formed by Peter Urlich, Jordan Luck and Eddie Rayner backed by Brett Adams, Dave Gent, Bryan Bell and Patrick Khutze.

"It will be a party like Whanganui hasn’t seen before, with world-class entertainment," says Whanganui Events Trust CEO Kathy Cunningham. "In true Masters Games form, the social side of competition is celebrated and encouraged and we are thrilled that the band is kicking off the Games in true Kiwi style."

Ms Cunningham says it’s not too late to register for the more than 50 sports on offer.

To register and view what sports are available, visit the NZ Masters Games website: www.nzmg.com