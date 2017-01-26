Marty Banks to stay in NZ for 2017

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 09:14

Tasman first-five Marty Banks confirms his immediate rugby future will be in NZ. Banks has released a statement today that he has signed with the Highlanders for the 2017 Super Rugby season as a replacement player for the injured Hayden Parker.

"I can confirm that I will be returning to the Highlanders for this super season, unfortunately my old mate Hayden Parker has injured himself so an unexpected opportunity has opened up. I will be joining Treviso at the end of the super season and I would like to thank Treviso for their understanding, but it is better for me that I am in NZ over the next few months" said Banks.

Player Agent Dan Kane has confirmed Banks was originally scheduled to start with Treviso at the completion of the Mitre 10 cup but due to personal circumstances was not in a position to start the contract at that time. Banks will begin his playing time with Treviso later this year after the Super Rugby season.