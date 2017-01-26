SKY Sport celebrates NZ sporting excellence with Halberg Awards

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 09:00

SKY is proud to present the 54th Halberg Awards, exclusively LIVE on SKY Sport 1 from 8.00pm, Thursday 9 February 2017.

The Halberg Awards include 24 finalists across six categories, with sixteen finalists eligible for the coveted Supreme Halberg Award. The Halbergs are a night to celebrate New Zealand’s premiere sporting talents and raise funds for the Halberg Disability Sport Foundation.

Included among the celebrations is the SKY NEXT Emerging Talent Award, where one young athlete will be awarded $10,000 in funding, and the chance to join the SKY NEXT team.

Marisa Carter, SKY NEXT Manager, says: "SKY is committed to supporting young athletes across a variety of sports to help them achieve their goals. The SKY NEXT programme sponsors the Emerging Talent award because we truly believe these sportsmen and women are New Zealand’s future superstars. You only have to look at last year’s winner, Eliza McCartney, who ended up winning a bronze medal at Rio, to see the calibre of talent on offer. Good luck to our finalists!"

SKY NEXT Emerging Talent Award Finalists:

- Campbell Stewart (Cycling)

- Dylan Schmidt (Trampoline)

- Finn Bilous (Snow Sports)

- Maynard Peel (Cycling BMX)

After strong showings at the Rio Olympics, the Halberg Award finalists include three current SKY NEXT athletes. Nominated in the Team Category are Men’s Team Sprint Cyclists, Sam Webster and Ethan Mitchell. Canoe Slalom athlete and Rio silver medalist, Luuka Jones features as a finalist for the High Performance Sport New Zealand Sportswoman of the Year.

Prime viewers can also celebrate the country’s sporting excellence with free-to-air coverage of the 54th Halberg Awards from 11.30pm on Thursday 9 February.