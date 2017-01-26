Watling ruled out for three weeks

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 10:17

A sprained right knee will keep BLACKCAPS wicketkeeper BJ Watling out of action for three weeks, but the 31 year-old is expected to be available for the start of ANZ Test series against South Africa.

The injury has been monitored by BLACKCAPS medical staff over an extended period and requires rest and rehab to allow for recovery. Watling is targeting being available to play the Plunket Shield match between Northern Districts and Otago on February 25th in Whangarei.