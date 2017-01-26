Breakers and the NBL the hot ticket in town

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 10:49

The SKYCITY Breakers end of season form has resulted in a climb up the congested NBL ladder and an increase in support from the fans as the thought of another post-season run looms larger for many.

There are just over 100 tickets left for tonight’s second last home game of the regular season against the Cairns Taipans at the North Shore Events Centre, this following on from a season high attendance of over 6,000 at Vector Arena last week.

It is a pattern that is being replicated across the NBL, with attendance figures high across the league. Last weekend’s attendance of 47,352 was the highest for a regular season weekend of NBL basketball since 1979, a reflection of the outstanding growth in the NBL this season.

Understandably given the on and off-court happenings around the club there is a spring in the step of the Breakers, but SKYCITY Breakers Head Coach Paul Henare is keeping his third placed team on an even keel and has nothing but respect for the Cairns Taipans and expects a great contest at the North Shore Events Centre tonight.

"They have had some absolute nail biters this year which means they are playing well and putting themselves in position to win multiple games and in a handful of those games they just haven’t got across the line. We know they arrived in town on Monday so that tells me they are especially serious about this one, they are in desperation mode and we need to keep solidifying our position this tonight, it is going to be one hell of a game."

The Breakers may yet be able to call on some fresh firepower from the wings tonight, with Tom Abercrombie close to a return from his broken hand.

"Tom will be a decision made close to tip off, that is what the medical staff are telling me," said Henare. "He is doing more and more these past few weeks but it is one we need to be smart about. If it is not ready tonight he won’t play, if he is not ready Sunday he won’t play and we will wait for next week. Right now, he wants to play, but we will wait until after shoot around today to make that call and it will be one made by our medical team."

The reason the decision is left to the medical team is that the player is eager to return and in situations such as this, can sometimes come back too soon. Abercrombie said as much at practice this week, with the frustration at the layoff clear in his voice.

"It is feeling pretty good and yeah, I want to play, so we will have to see how we go. The last couple of rounds have been great obviously, having success and the team winning, it is frustrating still to have to watch and not be out there helping, but hopefully that will change soon.

"Last week was good, I went away on the road with the guys and could be amongst everyone and have those conversations with the guys again and feel a real part of it. But prior to that you feel a little isolated doing your rehab so the sooner I can get back the better."

The game will also be notable for the news this week that decorated Boomer Mark Worthington is set to retire at the end of the season. While yet another possible motivator for the Taipans, it might also mark the final time that Worthington is seen in the NBL on New Zealand shores, with fans set to witness another mighty battle between Worthington and his great adversary in SKYCITY Breakers leader Mika Vukona.

Those final tickets can be purchased online via www.nzbreakers.co.nz with doors open at 6:00pm for a 7:30pm tip off at the North Shore Events Centre.