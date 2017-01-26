Stirling Sports Premiership - Discipline action from round 12

Thursday, 26 January, 2017 - 16:25

New Zealand Football has confirmed that Hawke’s Bay United coach Brett Angell was found guilty of offensive, insulting, abusive language and / or gestures against a Match Official during the 3-3 draw with Team Wellington at David Farrington Park on Sunday 22 January in round 12 of the Stirling Sports Premiership.

Angell has been suspended for four playing days of the Stirling Sports Premiership and fined $1000 for bringing the game into disrepute.

Additionally, Hawke’s Bay United midfielder Corey Chettleburgh was also found to be guilty of offensive, insulting, abusive language and / or gestures against a Match Official following an altercation after the final whistle. The 25-year-old will also miss four playing days of the Stirling Sports Premiership.

Canterbury United midfielder Gary Ogilvie who was shown a red card for violent conduct in 2-2 draw with Auckland City FC on the weekend will serve a suspension of two playing days.

Daniel Farrow, the Head of National Competitions at New Zealand Football, said the Disciplinary Code is very clear on what is deemed acceptable and unacceptable behaviour.

"We want to make sure that the Stirling Sports Premiership maintains high professional standards at all times," said Farrow. "The referee reports that we have received have shown that the behaviour of Brett and Corey was not acceptable and we have acted accordingly. We want to make it very clear that offensive language towards the Match Officials and showing disregard for the rules on match day will not be tolerated."

In other news, the round 13 match between Auckland City FC and Southern United, which has been rescheduled because of the Navy Blues’ involvement in the Nike Lunar Cup in Hong Kong, is confirmed for Wednesday 22 February at Kiwitea Street with kick off at 1pm.