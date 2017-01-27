Brendon Leitch ready to grab back points

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 01:12

After a home round that promised so much but ultimately proved frustrating, Brendon Leitch is ready to grab back some points in the 2017 Castrol Toyota Racing Series at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park in North Waikato this weekend.

Leitch, originally from Invercargill but now based in Cromwell, was as fast as anyone at Teretonga last weekend, topping both Friday practice sessions and then qualifying third and first in the two qualifying sessions on Saturday. In the opening race of the round he started the weekend well with a second place but when he was taken out of race two at the opening corner the damage done to the ITM FT-50 was bad enough to cost him any chance of converting his pole position in the final race into a top result.

Consequently after rising to third equal in the point standings after the first race last weekend by the end of the round Leitch had fallen to seventh in the series.

However he arrives at the Hampton Downs circuit with plenty of confidence born of the speed he showed last weekend allied to the fact that last season he set the fastest ever lap in a TRS car around Hampton Downs. The circuit has changed since last year but it retains the same characteristics and offers plenty of passing opportunities.

Drivers in the series will contest three races, one on Saturday and two on Sunday culminating in the feature, the New Zealand Motor Cup race on Sunday afternoon.