NZRL legend comes home

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 08:35

Rugby league legend Nigel Vagana has come home from Australia to his original stomping ground New Zealand, with a mission to boost rugby league throughout the country.

He takes on a new and reinvigorated role as Well-being and Education Manager at New Zealand Rugby League, marking a ramped up commitment to developing players as they navigate their professional careers.

As a former Kiwis player and winner of the 2001 and 2002 Dally M Centre of the Year, Vagana says his 13 years of experience at elite level will prove beneficial to his role.

"I lived it and I guess that makes me a good fit for the position.

"It’s about preparing the guys who are looking to be professional athletes in the NRL as best we can here in New Zealand, so that when they begin their professional careers they’re able to make the most of the opportunities that come their way," he says.

"Another key component of my role here is developing our best athletes to become better people off the field," he says.

"We have a great opportunity through our game to affect positive change in our communities across the country.

"I’d like our elite players, past and present, to understand and embrace their responsibilities to become key drivers through their leadership, passion and integrity," he says.

NZRL CEO, Alex Hayton, says Vagana’s role has evolved significantly from the previous position.

"Previously the role was focused on the top 80 athletes that would go on to transition into the NRL and following those young players in their first six months to make sure they were settling in.

"While Nigel will continue to do that, the NRL has recognised their social responsibility towards the game," he says. "Particularly players not only at the start of their careers but also when they exit - engaging with ex-players will be a key component of his role."

Vagana says, "There’s a lot of guys who are back here with similar backgrounds to me and they’ve got a lot of knowledge they can share with the next wave coming through."

He aims to use his experience at the NRL headquarters to grow the game in New Zealand, not only professionally but from the grassroots up.

"I’ve been away for 16 years but New Zealand has always been home and it’s time for a new challenge," he says. "I want to help the sport that has given me a lot throughout my career,"

"I’ve also been speaking with Kiwis Coach David Kidwell about assisting with making sure the boys have the best possible opportunity to take out the Rugby League World Cup come December," he says.

Nigel Vagana:

- 38 Tests for the Kiwis

- 260 First-grade games

- 628 points

- Winner of 2001 and 2002 Dally M Centre of the Year