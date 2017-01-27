Second Silver medal for Corey Peters at World Champs

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 10:58

NZ Para alpine skier Corey Peters (New Plymouth) has finished in the medals at the World Championships in Italy for the second time in two days. Peters earned the silver medal in Super-G, to match his silver medal in Downhill on Wednesday.

Held in cold, snowy conditions, the men’s sitting class saw a hard fought battle for the podium spots with the Kiwi finishing only 0.70 seconds behind the winner, Christoph Kunz (SUI), and Andrew Kurka (USA) just 0.03s back in third place.

"Coming off yesterday’s second place in the Downhill my confidence was high and my goal was to go one better," explains Peters. "I thought I skied the hill as well as I could have with very few mistakes and a good fast line. Unfortunately, it wasn’t quite enough, once again coming away with a second place.

"Although I didn’t reach my ultimate goal of defending the two World titles I feel really satisfied and proud of where my skiing is at right now and am looking forward to the remaining events of the competition in a few days."

NZ’s Adam Hall finished 15th in the men’s standing category. Hall, who favours the technical over the speed disciplines, will be looking for a top result in the Slalom to be held on Monday.

Markus Salcher won his second consecutive gold for Austria in the men’s standing after also claiming the downhill.

Following a rest day on Friday, racing resumes at the World Championships on Saturday with the Super Combined.

All races are being shown live, alongside live results, at Tarvisio2017.com.