National duty calls as Raval and Andrews return for Aces

Friday, 27 January, 2017 - 13:29

Jeet Raval and Cody Andrews are back in the mix for the Auckland Aces as they travel down to Rangiora to face Canterbury in their fifth round Ford Trophy encounter this Saturday.

Raval and Andrews are straight swaps for Martin Guptill and Lockie Ferguson who join the BLACKCAPS’ squad for the Chappell-Hadlee series against Australia.

After tasting success in his second Test series with the national side, Raval is stoked to be coming back into a squad with that same winning feeling.

"The boys have been playing fantastic cricket over the last few weeks and we are moving in the right direction as a team. It’s great to be back with the team and hopefully I can make some valuable contributions in the upcoming games," Raval says.

Andrews has been on the sidelines for an extended period with back problems, a time he admits is a bit frustrating.

"Yeah it’s pretty niggly not knowing when, or if, you can play again," Andrews says.

"It’s absolutely awesome to be back with the boys, been a tough month so it’s great to get the all clear and be playing again," he says.

The Aces sit on top of the table in the Ford Trophy with three wins and one abandoned fixture so far in the competition while Canterbury are in fourth spot.

"[Canterbury] have always been there or there abouts, traditionally they are strong with both bat and ball but this will test their depth after a few injuries," Andrews says.

The Aces take on Canterbury at Rangiora tomorrow, first ball 11:00am.

Auckland Aces

Cody Andrews

Michael Barry

Mark Chapman

Donovan Grobbelaar

Ben Horne

Tarun Nethula

Rob Nicol (c)

Robbie O’Donnell

Glenn Phillips

Jeet Raval

Raja Sandhu

Sean Solia