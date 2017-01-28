NZ Football: Boyens appointed acting Technical Director

Saturday, 28 January, 2017 - 09:42

Former All Whites defender Andy Boyens has been appointed as the acting Technical Director at New Zealand Football.

Boyens, who joined the governing body in January 2015 in the role of Youth Football Development Manager, will step into the role left vacant by Rob Sherman for the next six months whilst the search for a full time replacement continues.

New Zealand Football CEO Andy Martin said Boyens’ appointment made a lot of sense in a hugely important year for the organisation as it looks to maintain its positive momentum.

"Andy brings considerable experience to this role," said Martin.

"Having played a leading role in the technical advancement of football in NZ in recent years, under Rob Sherman’s direction, he is well placed to ensure the various key work streams continue as planned."

Boyens, who played 19 internationals for New Zealand and was as a member of the All Whites squad which contested the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, said he was looking forward to the opportunity.

"It is going to be a huge challenge," said Boyens. "Obviously Rob leaves big shoes to fill, but I am confident that my experience as a player and, more recently, as an administrator will help me make a positive impact in the role."

The Technical Director is responsible for ensuring that players and coaches have a clear pathway from community participation through to International Teams.

"New Zealand Football is in a great position right now with the next steps of the Whole of Football Plan rolling out, the recent launch of the National Curriculum and the Youth Framework and the ongoing technical capability build across our international teams, so I will be looking to continue that momentum over the next six months."

Boyens came to New Zealand Football on the back of a successful player career. The 33-year-old played for four clubs in the MLS, including the LA Galaxy where he won the MLS in 2012. During his time as a professional footballer, Boyens worked as a coach in his respective clubs’ community programmes and academies. He holds the National A coaching license, the second highest coaching qualification, and has completed a Bachelor of Arts at Otago University and a Bachelor of Commerce at the University of New Mexico.

He will begin his new role on 1 February whilst continuing to oversee his existing Youth Football responsibilities.