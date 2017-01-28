Big day underway in Ford Trophy, Hawke Cup

Saturday, 28 January, 2017 - 11:55

Super Saturday of cricket in Ford Trophy, Hawke Cup

As a long weekend begins in the northern parts, play is underway in four key matches today.

Central Stags v Otago Volts at Fitzherbert Park, Palmerston North

The one-day Ford Trophy reaches round five of eight with defending champions the Central Stags keen to seize an opportunity in Palmerston North to make headway against the bottom-placed Otago Volts.

The winless Volts, whose attack features a rare Chinaman bowler in Netherlands international Michael Rippon, are playing under their third skipper of the Ford Trophy season: Brad Wilson takes over the reins from Jimmy Neesham who has joined the BLACKCAPS Chappell-Hadlee squad.

The Stags haven’t lost a one-day match at Fitzherbert Park in three years, but lost the toss and were asked to bowl first by Wilson. Liam Dudding made an early breakthrough with his maiden List A / Ford Trophy wicket.

CENTRAL STAGS

Jesse Ryder, George Worker, Will Young (c), Tom Bruce, Dane Cleaver (wk), Josh Clarkson, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Blair Tickner, Navin Patel, Liam Dudding, Ajaz Patel. 12th: Ben Smith

OTAGO VOLTS

Gregor Croudis, Michael Rippon, Ryan Duffy, Brad Wilson (c), Michael Bracewell, Anaru Kitchen, Josh Finnie, Derek de Boorder (wk), Christi Viljoen, Nathan Smith, Jack Hunter. 12th: Sean Eathorne

Northern Districts v Wellington Firebirds at Cobham Oval, Whangarei

In Whangarei, Henry Cooper - son of former captain and Northland legend Barry Cooper - makes his List A debut today at his home ground, Cobham Oval, as ND takes on the high-flying Wellington Firebirds. In-form ND captain Dean Brownlie won the toss and is batting first, but lost opening partner Bharat Popli to a golden duck in the first over - a wicket maiden for Iain McPeake, also on List A debut today, for the Firebirds.

The match is Firebirds captain Hamish Marshall’s 300th in List A one-dayers. Strike bowler Hamish Bennett has been omitted from the Firebirds 12 on precaution with a niggle.

NORTHERN DISTRICTS

Dean Brownlie (c), Bharat Popli, Henry Cooper, Nick Kelly, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Hampton, Ish Sodhi, Jono Boult, Zak Gibson; 12th: Brett Randell

WELLINGTON FIREBIRDS

Michael Papps (wk), Stephen Murdoch, Scott Borthwick, Hamish Marshall (c), Michael Pollard, Luke Woodcock, Matt Taylor, Anurag Verma, Jeetan Patel, Brent Arnel, Iain McPeake; 12th: Ollie Newton

Canterbury v Auckland Aces at Mainpower Oval, Rangiora

In Rangiora, competition leaders the Auckland Aces have made a sound start after captain Rob Nicol won the toss and batted against a reinforced Canterbury side.

Aces opener Glenn Phillips hit the first six of the morning off spinner Tim Johnston. Canterbury captain Andrew Ellis returns from the thumb fracture that kept him out of the last few games; BLACKCAPS Henry Nicholls and Tom Latham also strengthen the XI.

CANTERBURY

Tom Latham (wk), Jack Boyle, Peter Fulton, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Andrew Ellis (c), Cole McConchie, Todd Astle, Tim Johnston, Logan van Beek, Will Williams. 12th: Henry Shipley

AUCKLAND ACES

Glenn Phillips (wk), Jeet Raval, Rob Nicol (c), Robbie O'Donnell, Sean Solia, Mark Chapman, Michael Barry, Donovan Grobbelaar, Tarun Nethula, Cody Andrews, Raja Sandhu; 12th: Ben Horne

Hawke Cup

Bay of Plenty v Counties Manukau at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Challengers Counties Manukau won the toss at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval and are bowling first in the three-day match against holders Bay of Plenty in the opening defence of the inter-provincial 2017 Hawke Cup season.

The Bay of Plenty side includes two Northern Districts players in Joe Carter and Tony Goodin.