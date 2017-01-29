Cricket: Major Hawke Cup record under threat

Sunday, 29 January, 2017 - 18:18

Bay of Plenty is just a dozen runs from making history - again - at stumps on day two of the three-day Hawke Cup challenge in Mount Maunganui.

At 690 for nine, should they bat on tomorrow, 12 more runs will see them overtake the Hawke Cup record total of 701 that they set to take the cup off Hamilton in the 2012/13 summer.

Counties Manukau may meanwhile be experiencing some regrets over having elected to bowl, captain Barry Rhodes having utilised 10 bowlers, including himself, at a hot and, no doubt, sweaty Bay Oval.

Yorkshire's white ball captain Alex Lees, who is spending his off-season in Bay of Plenty, reached 223 today before he was finally caught off Victor Davies. Batting at eight, Donovan Deeble later also reached three figures for the Bay, both batsmen on their Hawke Cup debut.

Lees had already broken the Bay of Plenty Hawke Cup individual record yesterday when he surpassed Brett Hampton's 194, set in the record innings against Hamilton four years ago. His debut 223 is in the longstanding Hawke Cup's all-time top 10. The Hawke Cup was first contested in the 1910/11 season.

