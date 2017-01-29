NZF: Form book followed as Wellington go top

Sunday, 29 January, 2017 - 18:48

There were no shortage of goals or drama in the Stirling Sports Premiership this afternoon as another action-packed round in the country’s flagship male competition unfolded.

The outcomes largely went the way of the form book with play-off contenders Hawke’s Bay United, Canterbury United and Team Wellington all taking care of business while Waitakere United and Eastern Suburbs shared the spoils in their local derby.

The tone for a high-scoring day was set in the early kick-off, which brought Hawke’s Bay to Palmerston North for the first time this season. The locals will have enjoyed their rare opportunity to see the Bay in action first-hand as they witnessed a five-goal thriller, the home side eventually emerging as 3-2 victors over struggling Tasman United.

The South Islanders remain rooted to the foot of the table and are the only side yet to record more than one win so were desperate to take advantage of a depleted Bay outfit. Coach Brett Angell and vice-captain Cory Chettleburgh were both sitting out the action in the first of a four-game ban but the Bay showed no sign of missing them as they charged out of the blocks in the opening stages.

The visitors barely had time to draw breath before finding themselves 3-1 down as early as the 20th minute, a quick-fire Sam Mason-Smith double being supplemented by a twice-taken Saul Halpin penalty after Tinashe Marowa had equalised Mason-Smith’s opener in the 11th minute. Unsurprisingly, the rapid scoring could not be kept up and there was just one further strike in the second spell.

It was Marowa who provided it shortly after the break with a lovely right-foot volley that gave Bay goalkeeper Josh Hill no chance and put Tasman in a promising position to salvage something from the match. But they couldn’t find an equaliser and were left to ponder their eighth defeat of the season.

Also left with the familiar feeling of defeat were Hamilton Wanderers, who have endured a miserable start to the new year and are still chasing their first win of 2017 after falling to a fourth consecutive loss. It was defending champions Team Wellington that did the damage on this occasion with a 4-2 success but Wanderers will feel it was one that got away after letting a vital three points slip out of their hands late on.

Josh Margetts had given Wellington an early lead in the fourth minute and it was an advantage they held until just after half-time, when Papua New Guinea international Raymond Gunemba headed in a cross from youngster Paul Clout to draw Wanderers level.

Not long after, an upset looked on the cards at FMG Stadium in Hamilton as the home side’s captain, former All White Aaron Scott, met a corner at the near post in the 58th minute. Mark Cossey’s men looked on track to break their losing run and deliver a significant blow to Wellington’s hopes of securing the minor premiership.

But the complexion of the game changed with 15 minutes on the clock as Jordan Shaw was dismissed for Wanderers after a rash challenge on Mario Barcia, leaving his team mates to hang on against the title hopefuls with just 10 men. It was a task that proved beyond them as a late brace from Andy Bevin kept Wellington well on track for a successful defence of last season’s maiden championship win.

Canterbury United also kept their hopes alive with an important three points against the Wellington Phoenix U-20s in the capital, Stephen Doyle becoming the day’s third player to hit a double in the Dragons’ 4-1 triumph. The hard-working English striker got most of his work done in the first half, finding the net in the 28th and 37th minutes, but also had a hand to play in Canterbury’s third shortly after the restart.

Hoyle again proved hard to handle in the box and Jake Williams was left red-faced as his tackle on the goal hero was deflected in for an own goal to leave the Phoenix youngsters all but out of the game at 3-0 down. Andre de Jong added a fourth for Canterbury after capitalising on a mistimed clearance from goalkeeper Oliver Sail but the Phoenix did at least enjoy the satisfaction of scoring the game’s most well-worked goal, Ruairi Cahill-Fleury playing a sharp one-two with youth international Sarpreet Singh before calming slotting home in the 77th minute.

There were fewer goals in the brilliant sunshine up in Auckland but the play was no less fiercely-fought as Waitakere United extended an unbeaten run that stretches all the way back to the fifth round with a tight 1-1 draw against Eastern Suburbs.

In only the second ever west-meets-east Super City derby, Sean Lovemore returned to the Trusts Arena to haunt his former club by drawing first blood for Suburbs in the 33rd minute. The speedy striker, once on the books of the Phoenix, used his pace to burst along the by-line on the left before finishing from a tight angle and it appeared as if that goal might prove enough to put an end to Waitakere’s winning streak.

But the game sprung to life in a feisty closing period and substitute Dylan Stansfield was able to rescue a point for the hosts in the 77th minute. Dylan Manickum had been brought down in the box by a clumsy Andrew Blake challenge and Stansfield took full advantage at the second attempt, following up after Silvio Rodic had pulled off a stunning save from his spot kick to draw Waitakere level.

The result means the west Aucklanders have been bumped off top spot by Wellington on goal difference while Auckland City, who have two games in hand, and Eastern Suburbs round out the top four.

Stirling Sports Premiership Round 13

Hawke’s Bay United 3 (Sam Mason-Smith 2’, 17’, Saul Halpin pen 20’)

Tasman United 2 (Tinashe Marowa 11’, 52’)

HT: 3-1

Wellington Phoenix U-20 1 (Ruairi Cahill-Fleury 77’)

Canterbury United 4 (Stephen Hoyle 28’, 37’, own goal 49’, Andre de Jong 69’)

HT: 0-2

Hamilton Wanderers 2 (Raymond Gunemba 48’, Aaron Scott 58’)

Team Wellington 4 (Josh Margetts 4’, Guillermo Moretti 82’, Andy Bevin 89’, 90’+2’)

HT: 0-1

Waitakere United 1 (Dylan Stansfield 77’)

Eastern Suburbs 1 (Sean Lovemore 33’)

HT: 0-1