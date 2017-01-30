Wellington welcomes international Floorball competitors

Monday, 30 January, 2017 - 14:02

The Women's World Floorball Championships Qualifying Tournament begins in Wellington tomorrow with eight teams competing for four spots at the World Championships in Slovakia.

Floorball, a type of indoor hockey, is gaining popularity around the globe.

Athletes from eight countries including; China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Australian and New Zealand, have rounded on Wellington for the first ever tournament held in New Zealand.

Organisers are inviting Wellingtonians to come down to the ASB Sports Centre and support the teams.

General Secretary Floorball New Zealand Christian Bertschinger says floorball is a fast and furious spectator sport which attracts people of all ages.

"This year, the New Zealand team includes college students, a mother-daughter combo, and 18 outstanding athletes vying for our place at the World Cup," Christian Bertschinger said.

"We want to invite Wellingtonians to come down and welcome the teams, including those from China and Thailand who have never competed in a tournament of this nature before.

The tournament is open to the public and will be streamed live on YouTube.

For more information about the sport and how it’s played see Floorball New Zealand.