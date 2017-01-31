Sophie Devine ruled out of White Ferns series

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 13:45

A dislocated thumb will keep WHITE FERNS allrounder Sophie Devine from playing in the upcoming home and away Series against Australia.

The injury, suffered in the WBBL, has been closely monitored by WHITE FERNS medical staff and initial reports were promising, with surgery averted. However, further scans and specialist advice will now see Devine in a hand splint for the next four to six weeks in order for the joint to fully recover before the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017.

While disappointed for Devine after blistering domestic form on both sides of the Tasman, WHITE FERNS Head Coach Haidee Tiffen said the WHITE FERNS squad remains in good shape. Auckland Hearts allrounder Anna Peterson has been named as a replacement in the WHITE FERNS T20 squad to Australia and Samantha Curtis replaced Devine in the One-Day squad that will contest the Rose Bowl in Auckland and Mount Maunganui.

"Sam was unlucky to have missed out on the initial squad and is now coming off a match-winning unbeaten 111 off just 72 balls in the SKYCITY Hamilton NPL on the weekend - the best innings I have seen her play," said Tiffen.

"The way she combatted the threat of Holly Huddleston was a great sign of a player hitting her best form. Sam will bring her strength to our ODI middle order, while Anna Peterson’s versatility sees her get the nod for the Twenty20 squad."

Peterson also had a good performance in the same NPL match on the weekend, claiming 3-11 off her four overs, along with a run out and catch.

With former Auckland Hearts opener Curtis moving to Northern Spirit, off-spinning allrounder Peterson has moved up to open the batting for the Hearts this summer. Peterson features in both the top six run-makers and top six wicket-takers ahead of this Friday’s final round of the New Zealand domestic Women’s T20 Competition, the Hearts currently in second spot and in contention to make the national Final.

"Since her WHITE FERNS appearances last season, Anna has taken our feedback on board and worked on everything we have been looking for from her - as well as adding a further string to her bow by accepting the challenge of opening the batting for the Auckland Hearts.

"That’s been tremendous to see and she has been performing well as an attacking batsman. Like Sam, she is also a strong fielder, important assets in the white ball format."

The WHITE FERNS tour of Australia opens at the MCG on 17 February.

