Firebirds named for Round Six of the Ford Trophy

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 14:13

The Wellington Firebirds team to play the Central Stags at Wellington’s Basin Reserve on Wednesday 1st of February has been named.

The Firebirds’ team features two changes from the side which travelled to Whangarei last weekend as Hamish Bennett returns and Fraser Colson is introduced. With just three games to go before the finals, captain Hamish Marshall is focused on finishing strongly:

The results in the last round show just how tight this comp is and emphasised that there are no easy games. We’re looking forward to a return to the Basin and hope that Wellington’s summer can do us a favour with a decent day for cricket so we can build some momentum towards the finals.

The match starts at 11am and tickets are available at the gate.

The Wellington Firebirds squad is:

Hamish Marshall (Captain)

Brent Arnel

Hamish Bennett

Scott Borthwick

Fraser Colson

Iain McPeake

Ollie Newton

Michael Papps

Jeetan Patel

Michael Pollard

Matt Taylor

Luke Woodcock