Guptill ruled out of ANZ ODI in Napier, Brownlie called in

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 14:55

Martin Guptill will miss the second ANZ ODI of the Chappell-Hadlee in Napier, after feeling tightness in his hamstring during the opening match at Eden Park.

Coach Mike Hesson said it was a minor hamstring strain and as a precautionary measure Guptill won’t be considered for the second ODI.

"Martin felt tightness in his left hamstring while fielding yesterday and after being monitored over the last 24 hours it’s become apparent he won’t quite be ready for Napier."

"He’ll remain with the team and we’ll continue to monitor him ahead of the third ODI in Hamilton."

Northern Districts batsman Dean Brownlie has been called into the side and will join the team this afternoon.

The BLACKCAPS lead the series 1-0.