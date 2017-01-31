Gallagher Chiefs squad named for Brisbane Global Rugby Tens

Tuesday, 31 January, 2017 - 17:15

The Gallagher Chiefs squad to compete in the first ever Brisbane Global Rugby Tens has been unveiled today. A versatile and exciting squad of 26 has been named for two action-packed days of rugby tens kicking off on Saturday the 11th of February at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Gallagher Chiefs Assistant Coach Andrew Strawbridge said: "We are really looking forward to being part of this shortened format of the game and the challenges it provides around physicality and manipulation of space. The tactical challenges of Tens will test us all."

In addition to the historic Brisbane Global Rugby Tens, the Gallagher Chiefs will play a preseason fixture against the Bulls on Thursday 9 February. The preseason match is being played at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane, with kick off scheduled for 6:30pm.

Tickets for the Brisbane Global Rugby Tens and the Gallagher Chiefs preseason match against the Bulls are available from premier.ticketek.com.au

The Gallagher Chiefs Brisbane Tens Squad is:

FORWARDS:

Siegfried Fisi’ihoi Liam Polwart Atu Moli Sam Caird Fin Hoeata Liam Messam Sosefo Kautai Taleni Seu Mitchell Brown Luke Jacobson Lachlan Boshier Hika Elliot Mitchell Graham

BACKS:

Brad Weber Joe Ravouvou Finlay Christie Tim Nanai-Williams Sheldon Tovio Sevu Reece Jonathan Taumateine Shaun Stevenson Solomon Alaimalo Alex Nankivell Dwayne Sweeney Luteru Laulala Latu Vaeno