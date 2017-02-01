Tennis: Erakovic beaten In Taipei WTA Event

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 07:53

New Zealand tennis No.1 Marina Erakovic has been beaten in the first round of the WTA Taiwan Open in Taipei City.

Erakovic had won through the qualifying tournament but was beaten in the first round of the main draw by the third seed and world No.25 Caroline Garcia of France 6-3 6-2.

Erakovic, 28 has a current WTA singles ranking of 110.

Meanwhile Kiwi doubles specialist Ben Mclachlan will play his first round match at the US$75,000 Challenger in Australia today.

Mclachlan has risen to a career-high 185 in the ATP rankings and teams with Australian Jarryd Chaplin to be the second seeds at the tournament.