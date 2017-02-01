Virginia Henderson takes a leading role with MNZ

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 10:52

By Andy McGechan, www.BikesportNZ.com

The governing body of motorcycling in New Zealand now has a new person at the helm.

Aucklander Virginia Henderson has been appointed the general manager of Motorcycling New Zealand and she steps into the role almost immediately.

The Board of MNZ reported that it was delighted to welcome her to the role and acknowledged that her previous experience working within a national sporting organisation, along with her executive management and marketing skills within the commercial sector, would be of great value to MNZ.

"We feel that these skills will very much suit Motorcycling New Zealand’s future strategic plans and sporting codes' development," said MNZ president Glen Williams, of Palmerston North.

"Virginia is an enthusiast of the sport and says she is very much looking forward to the challenges ahead.

"Virginia takes over from long-time GM Vicky Hicks, who unfortunately left us last October to pursue a career outside of motorcycling. Vicky did a wonderful job and it was sad to see her go, but, after a long process and after talking to a large number of people, we believe we have found in Virginia an ideal person to fill the role.

"We believe she has a dynamic personality and will move MNZ forward into the future."

Henderson said she was looking forward to the work ahead.

"I am very excited to take on this opportunity to help lead the direction of Motorcycling New Zealand and work with our many valued affiliates, volunteers and key stakeholders," she said.

"Motorcycling New Zealand is one of New Zealand’s longest established sporting organisations and I am very proud to become part of this."

Motorcycling New Zealand affiliates, members, staff, commissioners and Board have wished Virginia Henderson the very best in her new role.