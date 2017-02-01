Tensions grow in the Ford Trophy

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 11:05

South Island weather has thrown a curve ball into a pressurised round six of The Ford Trophy as team search to make the cut for the finals series.

Defending champions the Central Stags sit in last spot on the table after five of eight rounds, yet can still make the playoffs.

They have won the toss against the Wellington Firebirds at a gusty Basin Reserve where showers are forecast. Teams in Invercargill and Christchurch will also have one eye on the skies around the country, with the start delayed in both matches. A washout is worth two points to a team while a win carries four points, or five if the margin of victory means a bonus point is secured.

Wellington Firebirds v Central Stags at Basin Reserve, Wellington

Injuries have ravaged the Stags’ bowling attack all season so it will be with relief that Stags captain Will Young welcomes back frontline white ball bowlers Seth Rance and Ben Wheeler, recovered from their respective calf and back niggles and adding experience to the late order batting. Rookies Liam Dudding and Navin Patel make way in the 12, while the Firebirds have brought Fraser Colson on Ford Trophy debut into their XI, together with recovered pace attack shock weapon Hamish Bennett. Stephen Murdoch and Anurag Verma make way.

Play is underway and entry to the Basin Reserve is FREE.

CENTRAL STAGS

Jesse Ryder, George Worker, Will Young (c), Tom Bruce, Dane Cleaver (wk), Ben Wheeler, Josh Clarkson, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Ajaz Patel. 12th: Ben Smith

WELLINGTON FIREBIRDS

Michael Papps (wk), Hamish Marshall (c), Fraser Colson, Scott Borthwick, Michael Pollard, Luke Woodcock, Matt Taylor, Jeetan Patel, Brent Arnel, Hamish Bennett, Iain McPeake; 12th: Ollie Newton

Canterbury v Northern Districts at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

With Dean Brownlie called into the BLACKCAPS, Jono Boult makes his Northern Districts captaincy debut through the ever revolving door of the ND captain’s room this season. Northern Districts currently sit in first spot on the table, on equal points (15) with the Auckland Aces, but ahead on bonus point and net run rate differentials that determine rankings.

Fourth-placed Canterbury meanwhile are looking for points to extend the buffer between themselves and the bottom two teams, and potentially overtake the Firebirds to join the leaders, the top four sides heading to finals at the end of the eight rounds.

The toss is yet to be made due to weather.

CANTERBURY, from:

Jack Boyle, Peter Fulton, Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Andrew Ellis (c), Cameron Fletcher (wk), Cole McConchie, Todd Astle, Tim Johnston, Logan van Beek, Will Williams, Henry Shipley

NORTHERN DISTRICTS, from:

Jono Boult (c), Bharat Popli, Joe Carter, Henry Cooper, Nick Kelly, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Hampton, Ish Sodhi, Zak Gibson, Brett Randell

Otago Volts v Auckland Aces at Queen’s Park, Invercargill

Second to last on the table, the Otago Volts are hoping for the weather to behave in the deep south where there is a ground delay after overnight rain, with the toss to come at 11.30am pending a ground inspection at 10.45am. BLACKCAP Neil Wagner returns to the Volts for Ryan Duffy.

OTAGO VOLTS, from:

Gregor Croudis, Michael Rippon, Brad Wilson (c), Michael Bracewell, Anaru Kitchen, Josh Finnie, Derek de Boorder (wk), Christi Viljoen, Nathan Smith, Jack Hunter, Neil Wagner, Sean Eathorne

AUCKLAND ACES, unchanged 12, from:

Glenn Phillips (wk), Jeet Raval, Rob Nicol (c), Robbie O'Donnell, Sean Solia, Mark Chapman, Michael Barry, Donovan Grobbelaar, Tarun Nethula, Cody Andrews, Raja Sandhu, Ben Horne