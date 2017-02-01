Countdown to Rugby League

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 14:01

The Rugby League season is about to kick off! From the Nines, to the NRL, to the All Stars, to the Rugby League World Cup - SKY Sport has all of your LIVE Rugby League sorted. Here are ten quick League facts to count you down to the bumper 2017 Rugby League schedule.

10) There are TEN New South Wales based clubs in the NRL - the Bulldogs, the Sharks, the Sea Eagles, the Knights, the Eels, the Panthers, the Rabbitohs, the Dragons, the Roosters, and the Tigers.

9) Downer NRL Auckland NINEs - February 4, 11.30am, February 5, 10.30am - LIVE on SKY Sport 2.

8) Only EIGHT more points until Shaun Johnson overtakes Stacey Jones Vodafone Warriors club points record of 674.

7) There have been SEVEN NRL All Stars games - The eighth will take place February 10, 9.00pm - LIVE on SKY Sport 2.

6) Cowboys and Maroons number SIX, Johnathan Thurston is the Kangaroos all-time top points scorer.

5) The Vodafone Warriors season kicks off against the Newcastle Knights, March FIVE, 4pm LIVE on SKY Sport 2.

4) Simon Mannering only needs FOUR more appearances for the Vodafone Warriors to overtake Stacey Jones’ club record of 261.

3) There are THREE host nations for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup - Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea. The tournament kicks off with Australia vs England, October 27, 10pm, LIVE on SKY Sport.

2) There are TWO World Club Challenge games - Warrington Wolves vs Brisbane Broncos - February 19, 8.30am, Wigan Warriors vs Cronulla Sharks, February 20, 3.30am, both LIVE on SKY Sport 2.

1) Game ONE of the NRL 2017 season begins with the Cronulla Sharks vs the Brisbane Broncos, March 2, 10pm, LIVE on SKY Sport 2.

