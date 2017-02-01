ARL gear up for JETS Camp 2017

Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 14:56

Auckland Rugby League (ARL) is gearing up for the 2017 JETS (Junior Educational Training System) Camp held at Camp Adair Hunua next month.

The three-day camp will see players aged 13-17 years receive a development boost which supports young players in both on and off field capacities through lectures and practical skills.

Youthline will also be supporting the camp with a key focus on off field development.

The camp has an historical and nostalgic meaning to it as it has produced some of New Zealand’s most successful rugby league players including Stacey Jones, Awen Guttenbeil, Louie Anderson, Monty Betham, Robbie Paul and more recently, joint winner of the 2016 Dally M Medal, Jason Taumalolo.

The camp aims to instill a positive attitude, strong character, work ethic, values and discipline in young players; to develop young men who are not only great league players, but who can also contribute positively to their communities.

ARL football development officer James Pulehega said the camp will better prepare players ahead of the 2017 season.

"Players will have the chance to gain some valuable knowledge from some of New Zealand's top coaches," he said.

"They will be learning new skills both on and off the field and will also get the chance to hear more about what it takes to play rugby league professionally."

Last year's camp saw Vodafone Warriors welfare and education manager Jerry Seuseu give some insight as to what life beyond the field entails.

"Some players have no idea that it's not all about playing the game," said Pulehega.

"A few [players] got quite a shock last year hearing that some of the Warriors players attended university and had jobs off the field."

Any players interested in attending the camp should contact James Pulehega at james.p@aucklandleague.co.nz or register online at www.aucklandleague.co.nz.

Registrations for the camp are limited and players must be registered with a rugby league club.

There is a cost of $150 which covers accommodation, catered food, JETS training gear, activities and specialised coaching.

JETS Camp details:

March 10 - 12, 2017

YMCA Camp Adair, Hunua, Auckland

Cost $150 - covers accommodation, catered food, JETS training gear, specialised training

Ages 13 - 17 years

All players must currently be registered with a rugby league club

Parents are not permitted to remain and observe the camp sessions however we do strongly encourage and welcome all parents to attend the official prize-giving on the Sunday