T20: Time to find finalists

Thursday, 2 February, 2017 - 08:50

It’s the last chance for New Zealand’s top women cricketers to make this season’s T20 and One-Day national finals as the heat goes on in Napier, Wellington and Christchurch from this Friday afternoon.

Friday’s Twenty20 action will see five teams - reinforced by their WHITE FERNS stars returning from the WBBL - all jostling to join defending champions the Canterbury Magicians in the 2017 Grand Final.

The unbeaten Magicians have already secured their position with a four-point buffer over closest rivals the Auckland Hearts. In what may be a preview of the 2017 Final, these two top sides will go head to head at Hagley Oval, where a win to the Magicians could leave the Hearts sweating on other results around the country. The Aucklanders, however, head into the final round on a healthy net run rate, upping the pressure on the chasing teams.

The Twenty20 showdowns will be followed on Saturday and Sunday by the last regular season matches of the Women’s One-Day Competition - in which the barnstorming Canterbury Magicians are also currently unbeaten and already assured of a place in the Final after eight of the 10 rounds.

Defending One-Day champions the Auckland Hearts have a more precarious hold on second spot in this format, just one point ahead of Wellington Blaze. The Otago Sparks also remain in contention.

The same teams that meet in Friday afternoon’s T20s also face each other in the weekend’s twinned One-Dayers, as follows:

Nelson Park, Napier: Central Hinds v Northern Spirit.

Hagley Oval, Christchurch: Canterbury Magicians v Auckland Hearts

Karori Park, Wellington: Wellington Blaze v Otago Sparks - Friday 3 February T20 and Saturday 4 February One-Day

Basin Reserve, Wellington: Wellington Blaze v Otago Sparks - Sunday 5 February One-Day

The three matches in Napier represent a change of venue from the original 2016/17 season schedule, the Central Hinds’ final round home matches having been transferred from Hastings to Napier’s Nelson Park. This match begins at 3.30pm, half an hour later than the scheduled T20 start times in the other two T20 matches in Wellington and Christchurch.

Saturday’s One-Day matches begin at 10.30am at all venues. Sunday’s One-Day matches begin at the earlier time of 10am at all venues.

Wellington Blaze captain Liz Perry is poised to play her 100th representative T20 match (overall) this Friday, having played 28 for the WHITE FERNS, four for North Island Women, 52 for Wellington Blaze and 15 for Yorkshire Women.

Amy Satterthwaite captains the Canterbury Magicians in the One-Day format while Frances Mackay captains the Canterbury Magicians in the T20 format.

Entry to all matches is free.