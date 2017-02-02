Equestrian: Cream of the crop chase World Cup final berth

Thursday, 2 February, 2017 - 13:30

There is plenty on the line as New Zealand’s very best go head to head in the FEI Pacific League World Cup Dressage Final this weekend in Feilding.

The event has attracted New Zealand’s very best combinations, but unfortunately, missing will be Rio Olympic Games representative Julie Brougham (Palmerston North) and Vom Feinsten who have had to withdraw through injury.

However, the rest of the field will be putting their best feet forward in the hope of having the opportunity to represent Australia and New Zealand at the FEI World Cup Final in Omaha, United States, in April.

In addition to winning the final, riders must have scored a second qualifying score of 68% in this season’s league.

John Thompson (Hamilton) has his star JHT Antonello on the card - the current Horse of the Year title-holders and 2016 national champions always bring their A game. But they’ll be pushed no doubt, by the well-performed Wendi Williamson (Kumeu) and Dejavu MH, as well as Vanessa Way (Taranaki) and NRM Arawn, Abbie Deken (Taranaki) and K H Ambrose, Jody Hartstone (Raglan) aboard Ali Baba, Penny Castle (Ashhurst) on Magnus Spero, and William Millar (Waikato) on Raukura Satori MH.

In 2015, Castle and Magnus Spero were the first to break the magical 70% and are just coming back into top competition after an injury break.

Former Horse of the Year champ Way has worked with the legendary Carl Hester (GBR) to produce a new musical freestyle, and will be pulling on all their international experience for this class.

Combinations will qualify for Saturday night’s big class, the Grand Prix Musical Freestyle (CDIW), through the Grand Prix on Friday evening.

Dressage New Zealand sport manager Wendy Hamerton is expecting a real spectacular.

"This is the very best of the best in New Zealand, and it’s going to be fantastic to see," she says. "It is a very exciting time in New Zealand dressage with a number of fantastic combinations at this top level."

The competition is being held as part of the Bates National Dressage Championships at Manfeild Park in Feilding.

Judges include Mary Seefried (Australia) and Katrina Wuest (Germany) who both hold the highest possible international judging credentials. Joining them will be Cesar Torrente (Columbia) and Anne Prain (France), along with Helen Hughes-Keen (Wellington) and Sue Hobson (Pahiatua).

The last time New Zealand hosted the Pacific League final was back in 1998 when Australian Mary Hanna and the New Zealand produced Mosaic took the title with a 66.06% effort.

"It’s a huge coup for us to be hosting the final," says Hamerton. "We are all looking forward to a very special evening."

All seven horses passed the inspection on Wednesday evening.

WHAT: FEI Pacific League World Cup Dressage Final

WHERE: Manfeild Park, Feilding

WHEN: Saturday, February 4, 2017

The horse details:

Vom Feinsten (owned by David, Julie and Nicholas Brougham), JHT Antonello (owned by John Thompson), Dejavu MH (owned by Wendi Williamson), NRM Arawn (owned by Vanessa Way and Brooke Hughes), KH Ambrose (owned by Abbie Deken), Ali Baba (owned by Erin Mortimer and Jody Hartstone), Magnus Spero (owned by Penny Castle) and Raukura Satori MH (owned by Bill Millar).